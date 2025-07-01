Biomass Renewable Energy Inc. has outlined plans to build a state-of-the-art biomass facility in Oroville, a city located in northern California’s Butte County.



Situated at the base of the Sierra Nevada foothills, Oroville is known for its natural resources and growing commitment to sustainable development.



At an Oroville City Council meeting, the company will present its vision for a renewable energy plant designed to convert local organic waste into clean electricity.



The facility would initially feed energy into the existing grid, with future phases aiming to establish a local microgrid to serve homes and businesses directly.



The City Council has already begun engaging with the company and, according to official reports, sees strong potential for long-term community benefits.



City staff have recommended that councillors support ongoing collaboration with Biomass Renewable Energy Inc. as the project develops.



The proposed facility is expected to bring a range of advantages, including lower energy costs for residents and businesses, improved energy resilience during outages and extreme weather events, job creation and increased appeal for investment - particularly from energy-intensive industries.



Construction is anticipated to begin in 2026.

