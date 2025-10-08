Energy systems are not sermons — they’re symphonies. And in the Carolinas, Duke Energy’s newly filed 2025 Carbon Plan and Integrated Resource Plan (CPIRP) is the latest score attempting to harmonize reliability, affordability, and decarbonization without losing the rhythm of reality.

While many headlines frame this as a tug-of-war between fossil fuels and renewables, the truth is more practical: the plan reveals how an electric utility choreographs all forms of power — nuclear, natural gas, hydro, solar, storage, and wind — under changing legislation, consumer demand, and engineering limits.

The Policy Pivot: Senate Bill 266 Changes the Tempo

In October 2025, the debate around Duke’s carbon strategy sharpened when North Carolina lawmakers passed Senate Bill 266, a measure that removed the interim goal requiring Duke to achieve a 70% carbon-reduction target by 2030. The law preserved the ultimate net-zero by 2050 mandate but loosened the timeline for how the utility gets there.

For some, that change represented backsliding. Environmental advocates like the Environmental Defense Fund’s Will Scott warned that the relaxed deadline could allow Duke to keep running older coal units longer and slow the build-out of renewables. But for Duke executives, it was a pragmatic correction — a recognition that the grid must evolve without gambling reliability.

“The removal of the interim target gives us more flexibility to match resources with realistic construction timelines and customer needs,” said a Duke Energy spokesperson.

In short, the state has turned the dial from urgency to adaptability. And that shift in tone reverberates throughout the 2025 plan.

From Roadmap to Regulation: The Commission Steps In

The North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) accepted Duke’s consolidated Carbon Plan and IRPs on November 1, 2024, under authority of N.C. Gen. Stat. § 62-110.9. That order formally tied Duke’s decarbonization trajectory to regulatory oversight — ensuring that every megawatt of change, whether renewable or conventional, stays within the “least-cost path” for ratepayers.

The Commission approved a suite of near-term actions, including:

Retiring over 8,000 MW of coal by 2036

Procuring 3,460 MW of new controllable solar by 2031

Adding 1,100 MW of battery storage (475 MW standalone, 625 MW paired with solar)

Developing 1,200 MW of onshore wind with ~300 MW operational by 2031

Constructing 900 MW of new gas combustion turbines and 2,720 MW of combined-cycle plants by 2031

Advancing 300 MW of advanced nuclear by 2034 , with another 300 MW by 2035

Launching offshore wind studies targeting up to 2,400 MW by 2035

Expanding demand-side and energy efficiency programs aimed at reducing load by 1% annually

It’s a broad, diverse mix — and exactly the kind of pragmatic portfolio your publication champions. Each energy source has a purpose. The Commission’s emphasis was not on purity, but on performance — selecting the blend that can power the Carolinas dependably, affordably, and cleanly.

The All-Energy Equation

Duke’s updated plan reveals a company increasingly fluent in what could be called energy pluralism.

It doesn’t treat renewables as moral victories or natural gas as a necessary evil. Instead, it views the system as a continuum of trade-offs — each source serving a purpose within a balanced grid.

Natural Gas — Provides reliability during peak demand and quick-start backup for intermittent renewables.

Nuclear — Delivers carbon-free baseload power with high capacity factors and long-term stability.

Solar — Offers scalable, low-carbon energy with rapidly falling capital costs.

Battery Storage — Enables load shifting, frequency control, and renewable integration.

Coal (Legacy) — Serves as a transitional bridge, maintaining system inertia and cost recovery until retirements are complete.

Wind (Onshore/Offshore) — Complements solar seasonally, expanding diversity of supply.

Hydropower (Pumped) — Provides long-duration storage and grid balancing through the Bad Creek expansion.

This framing sidesteps the political binaries dominating the national conversation.

The real question isn’t which fuel wins, but which combination of tools delivers resilience at scale.

Delays, Data, and Design Choices

The 2025 filing makes several notable shifts from Duke’s 2023 version:

Wind projects — particularly offshore — are delayed or scaled back pending federal permitting and cost trends.

The Bad Creek pumped hydro expansion , once slated for the 2030s, is now pushed to the 2040s .

Coal plant retirements at Belews Creek, Cliffside, and Marshall are postponed to maintain system stability.

Battery capacity nearly doubles , with 5.6 GW projected by 2034 versus 2.7 GW in the prior plan.

Solar additions climb to 9.2 GW by 2035 and 15 GW by 2040.

Twelve new natural gas plants — five combined-cycle and seven combustion turbines — form the system’s reliability spine through the 2030s.

Small modular reactors (SMRs) remain in Duke’s long-range portfolio, with targeted deployment by 2037.

Under Duke’s favored scenario, carbon emissions could rise slightly into the mid-2030s, peaking near 60 million short tons before beginning a long descent toward 2050 net zero.

Critics see that as delay. System planners see it as design — a temporary inversion where the cost and infrastructure timeline of cleaner assets necessitate maintaining transitional fuels longer.

“Energy transition is not a straight line — it’s a series of recalibrations,” said one analyst familiar with the NCUC filings. “The grid can’t quit cold turkey.”

The Cost of Change — and of Stability

According to Duke’s filings, customer bills will rise roughly 2.1% annually through 2035 and 2.4% through 2040 — modest compared to historical inflation. The company argues that those increases reflect necessary reinvestment in generation and grid modernization, with long-term payoffs in reliability and lower emissions.

The NCUC order reinforced that Duke must pursue all available federal tax credits and funding opportunities to offset customer impacts — a clear acknowledgment that the energy system’s economics are now entangled with national industrial policy.

In an all-energy worldview, this isn’t a subsidy game — it’s an optimization challenge. If federal dollars can accelerate nuclear licensing, stabilize gas prices through infrastructure efficiency, or underwrite renewable deployment, then they serve the same ultimate purpose: keeping electrons affordable and dependable.

Public Voices in the Process

The Carbon Plan docket attracted nine days of expert hearings, five statewide public witness hearings, and more than 1,400 consumer statements. Some expressed skepticism about natural gas expansion. Others pleaded for more renewables. Many simply asked for stable bills and dependable service.

This diversity of input demonstrates that energy planning is no longer the domain of engineers alone — it’s now a civic exercise in shared priorities.

The NCUC’s next required review, due September 1, 2025, ensures this dialogue remains iterative. Every two years, the plan must be updated to reflect new technology costs, regulatory changes, and load forecasts. The process itself becomes a renewable resource — of data, oversight, and democratic accountability.

Flexibility vs. Urgency: The Core Tension

The removal of the 2030 benchmark has become the plan’s defining controversy. Environmental groups see it as retreat. Duke sees it as realism.

In truth, both are right — and both wrong — depending on how one defines progress.

The Carolinas’ energy landscape is growing rapidly: population, data centers, and electrified transport all push load forecasts upward. Achieving absolute carbon cuts under those conditions is not as simple as swapping one fuel for another.

By emphasizing flexibility, Duke and state regulators may buy time for next-generation technologies — small modular nuclear, carbon capture, or ultra-long-duration storage — to mature. Yet every year of delay also risks missing federal incentives, investor confidence, and momentum.

That’s the paradox at the center of modern grid planning: move too fast and you break reliability; move too slow and you miss innovation.

A Carbon Plan, Not a Carbon Creed

What makes the 2025 Duke Energy Carbon Plan remarkable isn’t its ambition or restraint — it’s its tone. Gone is the absolutist language of “ending” one form of energy to “embrace” another. In its place is a data-driven acceptance that energy evolution is cumulative, not eliminative.

Each technology carries purpose — and consequences.

Natural gas offers flexibility but locks in volatility.

Renewables promise carbon relief but depend on global supply chains.

Nuclear delivers baseload stability but demands regulatory patience.

Coal provides grid inertia even as it fades into history.

Seen through that lens, the plan is less about politics and more about physics, finance, and public trust.

The Road Ahead: 2026 Hearings and Beyond

The next milestone will come in 2026, when the NCUC holds new hearings to evaluate Duke’s resource assumptions and potential portfolio adjustments. Those proceedings will test whether flexibility remains the state’s governing principle — or whether renewed public pressure pushes for firmer timelines.

Whatever happens, the Carolinas’ path offers a revealing template for the national conversation:

Policy defines the parameters.

Utilities design within the constraints.

Public oversight keeps the process iterative.

Transition, in this view, is not a crusade — it’s a continuous act of management.

Conclusion: Management Over Morality

In the end, Duke Energy’s Carbon Plan reminds us that all energy has a purpose, and the challenge isn’t to choose sides but to govern complexity.

From coal retirements to nuclear innovation, from legislative rewrites to community hearings, the Carolinas are mapping what a real-world energy transition looks like — incremental, imperfect, but alive with possibility.

If there’s a moral to draw, it’s this:

Energy doesn’t care about ideology.

It cares about engineering.

And engineering, when managed ethically and wisely, powers everyone.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn

Have energy news? Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

All Energy Has A Purpose and We Are All Energy!

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

LANDMAN SEASON 2 IS BACK NOVEMBER 2025

Sources: