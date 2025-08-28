In an era when energy companies are scrutinized under the dual spotlights of climate responsibility and shareholder expectations, Horizon Oil has chosen a different stage. The company’s 2025 Sustainability Report doesn’t read like a generic compliance exercise — it feels like a manifesto of sorts, an attempt to reconcile profit, policy, and purpose in an industry evolving faster than ever.

At its core, Horizon’s ESG journey reflects a broader narrative sweeping across the oil and gas sector: How do producers grow, secure energy independence, and deliver shareholder returns while meeting environmental targets and managing community obligations? Horizon’s answer leans on a mix of operational performance, governance reforms, and calculated moves into transitional energy markets, particularly natural gas in the Asia-Pacific region.

The numbers tell one part of the story. The strategy tells the rest.

Environmental Strategy: Lower Carbon, Higher Expectations

Horizon has doubled down on its environmental commitments, framing natural gas as both a growth driver and a bridge fuel for the region’s transition toward lower-carbon energy systems. In FY25, Horizon completed a landmark acquisition: a 7.5% stake in the E5N and EU1 development licences, alongside a controlling 60% stake in the E5 licence in Thailand.

This wasn’t just an expansion of reserves. It was a strategic positioning play.

These licences house the Sinphuhorm and Nam Phong gas fields, supplying fuel under long-term contracts to local electricity producers. By leaning into gas — cleaner than coal and more controllable than renewables in volatile grids — Horizon has planted its flag squarely in the transitional energy market.

“Energy security and emissions reduction aren’t opposing goals,” the report notes.

“They are two sides of the same strategy.”

Horizon also made progress on Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions monitoring. Operational efficiency upgrades at the Mereenie Gas Project in Australia and across the Thai assets have cut venting and reduced routine flaring. By adopting frameworks aligned with Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) guidelines, Horizon is signaling that carbon metrics will become a performance indicator, not just a compliance checkbox.

Key environmental highlights from FY25:

15% production growth at Mereenie without proportional emissions increases.

Full integration of emissions monitoring across existing and new assets.

Expansion of environmental spill-prevention systems and pipeline integrity testing.

Materiality assessments tied to global climate reporting frameworks.

Social Responsibility: From Worksite to Community

Horizon’s 2025 report makes it clear that operational performance is meaningless without human performance. Whether it’s employee well-being, contractor safety, or stakeholder trust, the social pillar of ESG has taken center stage.

At its Mereenie and Thailand fields, Horizon’s recordable safety incidents dropped significantly below NOPSEMA industry benchmarks, a remarkable feat during a year of intensified operational activity. Two development wells — WM29 and WM30 — contributed to increased throughput, but the accompanying workovers and upgrades brought added risk. Horizon’s approach centered on front-line leadership training, mental health initiatives, and improved contractor orientation protocols.

But “social” doesn’t end at the company gate. Horizon has strengthened its ties with the communities surrounding its assets, particularly in Australia’s Northern Territory and rural Thailand:

Indigenous employment programs are connecting local workers to sustainable careers in energy production.

Scholarship funds and education sponsorships target long-term skills development for youth in Horizon’s operational regions.

Direct contributions to healthcare, infrastructure, and emergency response have expanded, with fresh investment allocated to community-led sustainability projects.

This commitment extends beyond philanthropy. Horizon views community integration as a hedge against reputational risk, regulatory delays, and operational disruptions — a recognition that social license is now just as valuable as production licenses.

Governance: Building Trust Through Transparency

Of all the ESG pillars, governance remains the least glamorous but perhaps the most consequential — and Horizon appears to understand this better than most.

In FY25, the company expanded its Board ESG Committee, adding sustainability and climate experts to shape its strategic direction. The committee now oversees risk management processes aligned with Australian Corporations Act requirements and global energy governance benchmarks.

Newly implemented governance reforms include:

Whistleblower protection frameworks enabling confidential reporting of misconduct.

Updated Code of Conduct policies, explicitly targeting anti-corruption, ethical procurement, and conflicts of interest.

Investor-focused disclosures adopting Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and ISSB sustainability standards.

The underlying philosophy? Governance isn’t about checking boxes — it’s about building trust. As Horizon continues to enter new jurisdictions and develop long-term energy partnerships, transparency with regulators, shareholders, and local communities has become a defining strategic asset.

The Energy Transition Tightrope

Horizon’s 2025 report repeatedly circles back to a central theme: navigating the energy transition without sacrificing reliability.

Natural gas sits at the heart of this narrative. While critics view fossil fuels as incompatible with ESG ideals, Horizon — like many in the sector — argues the opposite: gas remains a vital enabler for decarbonizing developing regions where renewable intermittency still poses challenges.

For investors, this positioning hits a sweet spot. By marketing gas as a lower-emissions solution, Horizon sidesteps exposure to the reputational headwinds facing coal while simultaneously avoiding overreliance on underdeveloped renewable technologies. This alignment resonates with ESG-conscious funds seeking risk-adjusted returns from producers committed to adaptation.

Stakeholder Engagement: The Next Competitive Advantage

The 2025 Sustainability Report shows Horizon embracing stakeholder transparency as a differentiator. Shareholders and regulators aren’t just demanding better numbers; they’re demanding better narratives.

The company’s adoption of double materiality assessments reflects this reality. Horizon now evaluates ESG risks from two perspectives:

Impact Materiality — How Horizon’s activities affect the environment and communities. Financial Materiality — How ESG issues could influence Horizon’s profitability and long-term viability.

This dual lens informs everything from investment decisions to community negotiations, ensuring Horizon speaks the same language as ESG-focused investors.

Looking Ahead: Horizon’s ESG Roadmap

The report outlines an ambitious agenda for FY26 and beyond:

Expanded Gas Portfolio: Additional Asia-Pacific projects to strengthen transitional energy leadership.

Digital ESG Integration: Using advanced analytics for real-time emissions tracking and ESG reporting.

Net-Zero Exploration: Establishing short-term reduction targets and mapping pathways to 2050 neutrality.

Stronger Partnerships: Deepening collaboration with governments, indigenous organizations, and NGOs to balance local needs with energy delivery goals.

This forward-looking strategy isn’t without risk. Regulatory landscapes are shifting, investor scrutiny is intensifying, and geopolitical dependencies — particularly in Asia — remain unpredictable. But Horizon’s willingness to integrate ESG into its core business model, rather than treating it as a bolt-on, may give it a competitive edge.

Conclusion: The ESG Imperative

Horizon Oil’s 2025 Sustainability Report tells the story of an energy producer in transition — balancing barrels with boundaries, shareholder value with social license, and environmental commitments with operational realities.

For stakeholders across the spectrum — investors, regulators, and communities alike — the report delivers a simple message: Horizon is not waiting for ESG mandates; it’s building ESG into its DNA.

In an industry where the line between license to operate and license to grow has never been thinner, Horizon’s integrated strategy may define its trajectory for years to come.

Kai Emerson is an ESG writer and policy analyst with over a decade of experience reporting at the intersection of corporate ethics, sustainability compliance, and stakeholder accountability.

