Welcome to This Day in Energy, where we explore the events, breakthroughs, and power plays that shaped the global energy story—one date at a time. I’m Jason Spiess, and today is June 30th, a day steeped in regulation, revolution, and reinvention across oil, gas, nuclear, coal, renewables, and emerging technologies.

Let’s flip the calendar back and start with one of the biggest safety pivots in natural gas history.

📜 1937 – The Fire That Changed Natural Gas Forever

June 30, 1937: In the wake of the New London, Texas school explosion that killed nearly 300 students and teachers, the Texas Legislature passed a state law requiring mercaptan to be added to natural gas. Up until then, gas was odorless—and invisible danger lurked in every leak. This regulation was a turning point, making natural gas detection possible for the public. It laid the foundation for modern pipeline safety and helped shape national energy codes for generations.

It’s a reminder that tragedies often fuel the strongest reform.

🛢️ 1971 – Nixon Signs the Oil Deal of the Century

Fast forward to June 30, 1971: President Nixon signs the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, opening the door for one of the most consequential infrastructure projects in North American energy—the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System.

This act not only settled tribal land claims for oil development, it unlocked the Prudhoe Bay oil fields, the largest in North America at the time. The pipeline—eventually stretching 800 miles—has since transported over 17 billion barrels of oil, injecting trillions of dollars into the U.S. economy and permanently altering the Arctic frontier.

Yet, it came with a complex legacy: environmental battles, sovereignty questions, and the seeds of modern energy geopolitics.

⚛️ 1994 – Trojan Nuclear Plant Permanently Shut Down

June 30, 1994: The Trojan Nuclear Power Plant in Oregon, once the nuclear crown jewel of the Pacific Northwest, was officially retired after only 16 years in operation. The shutdown came amid rising maintenance costs, regulatory hurdles, and public opposition in the wake of Chernobyl and Three Mile Island.

It was the first commercial reactor in the U.S. to be decommissioned early for economic reasons—signaling a larger trend. The 1990s were not kind to nuclear power. Yet today, Trojan’s story has come full circle as the sector re-emerges with small modular reactors and federal support. The atom is making a slow, quiet comeback.

🏗️ 2008 – Bakken Formation Breaks Out

On this day in 2008, Continental Resources made headlines with record-breaking production out of the Bakken Shale, highlighting the power of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling. The Bakken boom would soon transform North Dakota into the second-largest oil-producing state in the U.S., fueling jobs, state surpluses, and massive private capital influx.

But it also brought rapid infrastructure strain, housing shortages, and environmental questions, including flaring and water usage. June 30 stands as a checkpoint in the shale revolution—where risk, reward, and regulation collided in real time.

🔥 Biomass Highlight – Ryegate’s Summer Peak

June 30, 2003: The Ryegate Power Station in Vermont, one of the few dedicated wood-chip biomass plants in the U.S., reported record summer output after modernizing its feed systems. While often overshadowed by solar and wind, biomass remains the largest renewable energy source in several rural states, offering base-load capacity where sunshine and wind are inconsistent.

But biomass also faces a heated debate: Is it truly carbon-neutral? Critics say the payback period is decades too long, especially when it replaces old-growth forests. Yet, to towns like Ryegate, it’s economic lifeblood and grid stability all in one.

🌋 Geothermal’s Ongoing Power: The Geysers’ Legacy

June marks a milestone for The Geysers Geothermal Field in California. While not tied to June 30 specifically, the 1960s saw the field reach commercial scale—eventually becoming the world’s largest geothermal complex. Still operating today, it powers over 700,000 homes.

As the energy industry searches for 24/7 clean power, geothermal is back in the spotlight, with innovations like enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) attracting new investment. Quiet, reliable, and deep—The Geysers is the OG of renewable baseload.

🚀 June 30, 2023 – Hydrogen’s HyVelocity Hub Approved

And now to the future-forward file—just one year ago today, the U.S. Department of Energy approved the final design phase of the HyVelocity Hydrogen Hub, a massive $1.2 billion public-private project centered in Texas and Louisiana. Partners include Chevron, ExxonMobil, Air Liquide, and the University of Texas at Austin.

The goal? Establish a regional hydrogen economy, complete with production, storage, pipelines, and carbon capture. This is part of the larger $8 billion DOE Hydrogen Hub Initiative under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Supporters see this as a bridge to decarbonization. Detractors call it corporate welfare with a green tint. Either way, hydrogen just got real—with pipelines, permits, and partnerships to prove it.

🧠 Today’s Quick Stat:

In 2024, public-private research partnerships in hydrogen, geothermal, and advanced nuclear account for over $17 billion in U.S. federal funding commitments, most of it tied to infrastructure and commercialization—not just basic research.

🪞 Reflection Point

June 30 teaches us a truth about energy: the sector is never just about BTUs or barrels. It’s about laws, trust, disaster, reinvention, and—sometimes—opportunistic timing. From a gas explosion that taught us to smell danger, to hydrogen hubs that ask us to trust again, energy is a human story, told through molecules and markets.

🧴 Energy in Your Everyday: The Hidden Barrel

Today’s energy product spotlight? Lip balm.

Yep—most lip balms contain petroleum jelly, a byproduct of oil refining. The energy industry doesn’t just run your car—it smooths your smile.

🏙️ Community in Focus: Midland, Texas

This Permian Basin powerhouse isn’t just sitting on oil—it’s now actively participating in hydrogen research, serving as a testing ground for clean molecule infrastructure. With its legacy in hydrocarbons and eye on hydrogen, Midland represents a city straddling two energy eras—and proving you can pivot without losing your roots.

🎙️ Closing Thoughts

That wraps up This Day in Energy for June 30. From gas regulations that saved lives to the hydrogen hubs that might shape our future, this day reminds us that energy history isn’t just about the past—it’s the blueprint for what’s next.

Until tomorrow, stay fueled, stay curious, and remember: every energy revolution starts with a spark.

