Baker Hughes has partnered with Frontier Infrastructure, a Tailwater Capital portfolio company, to accelerate the deployment of the Sweetwater Carbon Storage Hub (SCS Hub) and power solutions in the US.

The SCS hub, one of the largest open-source carbon sequestration assets in the country, is designed to support industrial emitters across the region and ethanol facilities across the Midwest, providing open access for carbon storage through the hub’s CO 2 -by-rail strategy.

Spanning nearly 100,000 acres in Wyoming, the SCS Hub is expected to store over 350 million metric tons of CO₂ once fully operational.

As part of the agreement, Baker Hughes will provide carbon capture and storage (CCS) and power generation technologies, including CO2 compression, long-term monitoring, well design, construction, and completion services.

Meanwhile, Frontier, a leading developer of low-carbon infrastructure across the US Mountain West and Texas, will lead the development of the SCS Hub.

Frontier is also expanding its infrastructure footprint with new behind-the-meter power generation capacity. This includes the development of 256 megawatts (MW) of gas-fired generation, designed to meet the increasing power demands across Wyoming, the broader Mountain West, and Texas.

Accordingly, Baker Hughes will deploy its industrial NovaLT™ gas turbines to support power solutions, data centers, and industrial customers.

Frontier currently holds three Class VI permits and has commenced drilling activities on its first wells, with the first injection to start by the end of the year.

“With energy demand rising across the country, industrial customers need scalable, low-carbon solutions, and Frontier’s expanded infrastructure will deliver exactly that,” said Robby Rockey, president and co-CEO of Frontier Infrastructure.

“By integrating gas-fired energy with the potential for permanent carbon storage, we are creating a direct, reliable power solution tailored to evolving industrial needs. Baker Hughes’ leadership in turbine technology, drilling services, and CCS innovation makes them an ideal partner in executing this vision,” he added.

For his part, Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes, said, “Baker Hughes is committed to delivering innovative solutions that support increasing energy demand, in part driven by the rapid adoption of AI, while ensuring we continue to enable the decarbonization of the industry.”

“Working with Frontier Infrastructure represents a significant opportunity to demonstrate how Baker Hughes’ portfolio is uniquely positioned to support CCUS projects for lower-carbon industrial and energy development,” he added.

