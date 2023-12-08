AZGS joins Carbon Utilization & Storage Partnership
The CUSP partnership comprises 13 states, 3 national laboratories and the U.S. Dept. of Energy (DOE).
Arizona Geological Survey (AZGS) has joined the Carbon Utilization and Storage Partnership (CUSP), to characterize, catalog, analyze and rank Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) options for Arizona.
CUSP’s chief objective is to facilitate safe, secure, cost-effective transportation and long-term storage of anthropogenic carbon dioxide (CO2). T…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ThisWeekInEnergy.media to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.