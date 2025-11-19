For more than a century, the aviation industry has run on a singular molecule. Jet-A — the highly refined kerosene that powers everything from commercial airliners to military aircraft — has been one of the world’s most sophisticated supply chains and arguably one of the most successful fuels ever engineered.

But as governments tighten climate commitments and airlines map out long-term decarbonization plans, a new race is underway to supplement that legacy molecule with a successor: sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF. For years, SAF lived on the edges of the aviation industry — a boutique additive, a line item in pilot projects, a PR-friendly footnote.

That era is over.

Across continents, companies are no longer asking whether SAF will scale; they are bracing for how quickly the transition will unfold, and whether global supply chains can possibly keep up.

This is the story of four seemingly unrelated announcements — a logistics giant signing a fuel contract, a rural Georgia refinery switching on, a sorghum-based ethanol plant proposed for Uzbekistan, and a modular-fuel startup warning of a global construction boom — that collectively map out what may become one of the largest industrial build-outs of the 21st century.

The Scale of the Challenge

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimates airlines will need 165 billion gallons of SAF annually by 2050 to meet net-zero goals.

In 2024, global SAF production totaled 330 million gallons — about 0.3% of total jet-fuel demand.

That yawning gap is not just a policy challenge; it is an infrastructure challenge on a scale modern aviation has never attempted. To close it, the world would need to build 5,000 to 7,000 new SAF production facilities, increasing output by a relentless 27% compound annual growth rate for the next twenty-five years.

For comparison: the global LNG industry took fifty years to build a few dozen terminals. SAF needs thousands.

Yet momentum is building — uneven, imperfect, and geographically diverse, but unmistakable.

DHL and Phillips 66: When Offtake Becomes Strategy

One of the clearest signals came from DHL Express, the world’s largest air-cargo carrier, and Phillips 66, the diversified global energy company. The two signed a multi-year offtake agreement for more than 240,000 metric tons of SAF to be delivered over three years, with much of it flowing into LAX and San Francisco International Airport.

In plain language, this was not a pilot. This was procurement.

These volumes will come from the Phillips 66 Rodeo Renewable Energy Complex in California — a traditional refinery retooled to produce renewable diesel and SAF. While the absolute scale is small compared to global demand, the strategic value is enormous: companies are locking in multi-year supply, not just committing to blended gallons for sustainability reports.

For Phillips 66, the contract anchors a long-term customer base. For DHL, it is a hedge against future regulatory mandates and a way to meaningfully lower lifecycle emissions in an energy-intensive sector with few alternatives.

It also signals to the market what investors have quietly feared: demand may scale faster than supply.

Airlines don’t want to be left without access to SAF. Energy companies don’t want to rebuild infrastructure twice. Offtake agreements like this form the connective tissue of the new aviation fuel economy.

LanzaJet in Georgia: The Ethanol-to-Jet Experiment Turns Real

In Soperton, Georgia — a rural community far from the traditional energy corridors — LanzaJet quietly reached commercial-scale production at its Freedom Pines Fuels plant. It is the first facility in the world to turn ethanol into jet fuel using an alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) pathway, and it has a nameplate capacity of about 10 million gallons per year.

That may seem negligible in global context. But industrial transitions rarely start at scale; they start with proof.

LanzaJet’s facility demonstrates three critical realities:

1. Feedstock flexibility is the future.

Most SAF today is made via the HEFA pathway (waste fats and oils). Supplies are inherently limited. Ethanol — sourced from a range of agricultural feedstocks — presents a scalable alternative.

2. Drop-in compatibility matters more than ideology.

LanzaJet’s fuel works in existing airplanes and infrastructure. No new engines. No new pipelines. In an industry accustomed to military-grade reliability, compatibility is not optional.

3. Rural economic development is part of the equation.

The Georgia plant injects millions annually into the local economy and demonstrates that energy transition isn’t exclusively coastal or urban. Soperton isn’t trying to “disrupt” aviation; it is trying to participate in it.

The broader strategic implication: if ethanol-to-jet (ATJ) scales, every nation with an agricultural base becomes a potential SAF supplier. This is a global shift, not a regional one.

Uzbekistan and Praj Industries: A New Geography Emerges

Perhaps the most surprising SAF announcement came from Allied Biofuels FE LLC and India-based Praj Industries, who signed an MoU to build what could become Central Asia’s largest ethanol refinery in the Khorezm region of Uzbekistan.

Feedstock: sorghum — an adaptable crop well suited to arid environments.

Output: 293,700 tonnes of ethanol annually.

End products:

160,400 tonnes of SAF

5,040 tonnes of renewable diesel

257,000 tonnes of “e-SAF” using green hydrogen and captured biogenic CO₂

Energy input: 2,000 MW of electrolyzers for hydrogen production.

If built, the project is ambitious to the point of being audacious. But it reveals an underappreciated truth about the SAF race:

The next wave of energy transition infrastructure will not be limited to wealthy Western nations. SAF production is poised to sprawl across agricultural regions, emerging markets, and geographies where feedstocks are abundant and land is affordable.

Uzbekistan may not be a familiar name in global refinery circles. But if sorghum-to-SAF proves scalable, it could reposition entire regions of Central Asia as contributors to aviation’s fuel mix — not just consumers of it.

This diversification mirrors what happened in natural gas 20 years ago, when LNG opened new markets for countries previously considered marginal.

SAF may be entering a similar phase.

XCF Global: The Architecture Problem No One Has Solved

If the DHL deal illustrates demand, and LanzaJet and Praj illustrate supply pathways, XCF Global highlights the structural dilemma: How do you build 5,000–7,000 SAF plants in 25 years?

In a briefing earlier this year, XCF CEO Mihir Dange didn’t mince words:

“Global demand for SAF is shifting from if to how fast.”

He’s not wrong. Today, more than 2 billion people live in countries with SAF mandates or significant incentives. By 2030, that figure is expected to surpass 4 billion.

The momentum is staggering, but the logistics are brutal. Modern refineries are billion-dollar complexes that take years to permit, finance, and construct. Scaling that model to thousands of units is impractical.

XCF’s answer is modular design — essentially replicating smaller, standardized SAF units that can be deployed faster and with less capital risk. It’s the refinery equivalent of shifting from custom mansions to prefabricated housing.

Whether modular SAF plants will deliver the reliability airlines expect remains to be seen. But the urgency is clear: production capacity, not technology, is now the limiting factor.

In a world moving from voluntary commitments to binding mandates, supply reliability becomes a competitive edge — and a geopolitical consideration.

Aviation Fuel as a Geopolitical Commodity

If SAF scales as forecast, it may reshape global aviation economics in ways few yet appreciate.

1. Feedstock regions will gain leverage.

Sorghum-growing regions, ethanol producers, oil-seed processors, and waste-oil aggregators may become strategic suppliers to aviation in the same way crude exporters once dominated the market.

2. Refining centers may shift geographically.

Just as LNG reordered the global gas map, SAF may diversify refining far beyond Houston, Singapore, and Rotterdam.

3. Airlines may compete for long-term supply.

The DHL–Phillips 66 deal is not about 2025; it is about 2035. Airlines without early contractual access may face scarcity premiums.

4. Energy security will include fuel flexibility, not abandonment.

No credible analyst expects SAF to replace conventional jet fuel entirely. The transition will involve parallel systems: kerosene, synthetic fuels, renewable diesel derivatives, and ethanol-based jet.

This is not an “either-or” landscape. Aviation will have a multi-molecule future.

The Economics: A Market Taking Shape Before Our Eyes

Analysts project the SAF market could exceed:

$25 billion by 2030

$270 billion by 2050

Those numbers rival the early-stage LNG market — and perhaps the first decades of the U.S. shale boom.

But unlike shale or LNG, SAF touches multiple upstream supply chains: agriculture, refining, waste recovery, renewable power, CO₂ capture, logistics, and aviation.

That cross-sector complexity is exactly why investment is surging. SAF is not a fuel in search of a market; it is a growing market in search of enough fuel.

Investors rarely get that combination.

The Human Side: Jobs, Communities, and Energy Purpose

Beyond the macroeconomics, SAF is already reshaping local economies.

Rodeo, California is extending the life of a refinery — not shuttering it — by shifting part of its output to renewable fuels.

Soperton, Georgia is seeing rural economic activity tied directly to new aviation fuels.

Khorezm, Uzbekistan could become a regional energy hub through sorghum cultivation and processing.

Australian regional towns tied to the New Rise Australia partnership may see SAF plants built on the edges of agricultural belts.

Energy transitions are not abstract. They show up in job openings at rural construction sites, in engineering firms being asked to design their first ATJ unit, in new supply chains that turn grain, waste oil, or captured CO₂ into hydrocarbon molecules that look and behave just like their fossil counterparts.

This is not the death of an industry. It is the evolution of one.

The Bottom Line: Aviation Is Entering a Multi-Fuel Century

Jet-A will not disappear. It is too effective, too energy-dense, and too essential. But SAF is no longer symbolic, nor marginal. It is becoming infrastructure — and infrastructure transforms industries.

What the DHL deal, the LanzaJet commissioning, the Uzbekistan MOU, and XCF’s warnings all reveal is a global system accelerating toward a diversified fuel economy for aviation.

This isn’t about being “green” or “clean.”

It’s about resilience, supply security, and future-proofing an industry that moves four billion passengers a year and underpins the global economy.

In that sense, aviation is not turning away from hydrocarbons; it is expanding its toolkit. New molecules, new pathways, new geographies — all layered atop a century-old foundation.

The next chapter of aviation fuel won’t be dominated by a single commodity.

It will be built by thousands of facilities, millions of farmers and engineers, dozens of feedstock types, and a global workforce shaping a system that is part legacy, part innovation, and entirely necessary.

The fuel that powers the future of flight will not come from one place, one molecule, or one ideology.

It will come from everywhere.

