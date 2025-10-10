TECfusions has begun building its AI Data Center on the former Alcoa Research & Development Campus in Upper Burrell, Westmoreland County, PA.

When most people think about artificial intelligence, their minds jump to Silicon Valley — not southwestern Pennsylvania. But that narrative may be about to change.

On October 16, 2025, industry and government leaders will converge at the Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh/Southpointe for the Appalachian AI Energy Conference, an event aimed squarely at connecting the dots between energy abundance and AI acceleration.

The message is clear: if the world wants to train AI models, it’s going to need power — and Appalachia has plenty.

🏔️ From Coal Country to Code Country

Conference organizers argue that Appalachia’s natural gas reserves, electrical capacity, and proximity to major fiber routes make it one of the few regions in the U.S. capable of hosting hyperscale AI data centers.

“The Appalachian Basin has some of the most affordable energy on the planet,” says Tom Gellrich, who will deliver the conference’s headline presentation on AI-driven infrastructure growth in the region.

Gellrich’s presentation identifies 29 AI-related data center and power projects already moving through early development across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia — a remarkable indicator of how quickly tech investment is shifting inland.

Among those are:

A 3,200-acre, 4.5 GW natural-gas-powered data campus near Homer City, Pennsylvania.

TECfusions’ 3 GW project on 1,400 acres in Upper Burrell.

Multiple LINK and Meta-connected projects across Ohio and western Pennsylvania supported by midstream infrastructure partners like Williams Companies and Range Resources.

⚙️ Building the Backbone for AI

While headlines often focus on algorithms and chipsets, conference speakers are emphasizing something more tangible — the industrial backbone that makes AI possible.

A single AI data campus can require hundreds of megawatts of reliable power, thousands of gallons of cooling water per minute, and massive fiber capacity. In Gellrich’s words, “AI doesn’t run on ideas; it runs on electrons.”

His research estimates that hitting the region’s projected demand could mean drilling up to 1,800 new natural gas wells, along with new pipelines, substations, and backup power systems.

These aren’t hypothetical numbers — they’re engineering targets. And they highlight how the next phase of the digital economy will be built by welders, electricians, and rig hands as much as by coders.

🧠 The AI-Energy Nexus

The Appalachian AI Energy Conference brings together a cross-section of experts from traditional energy, grid technology, and data-center design.

The conference has assembled a robust roster of domain experts from energy, infrastructure, data centers, government, and unions. Some highlights:

Amir Ali (NES/WES) — energy systems & microgrids

Ellen Bachman (Eaton) — power distribution design

Jason Baker (IUOE Local 18) — union leadership in pipeline operations

Adam Bird (Emerson) — strategy, power & water systems

Mike Broeker (Bedford Management Partners) — clean energy and microgrids

Bryce Custer — Ohio River Corridor real estate & regional development

Rich DiClaudio — energy transition, workforce development

Phil Fischer (Black & Veatch) — data center, mission-critical design

Jim Oliver — industrial water & infrastructure

Mark Scott — pipeline training & liaison

Seth Wilmore (Exus Renewables) — renewables, permitting & project development

Tom Gellrich — keynote on AI + energy landscape

This lineup underscores the conference’s intent to integrate technical, regulatory, and operational perspectives in one forum.

The event will also feature a video keynote from Senator Dave McCormick, as well as networking receptions on both evenings.

🌐 Why Appalachia — and Why Now?

Several trends are converging to make Appalachia a magnet for AI infrastructure investment:

Power Price Advantage: Natural gas remains abundant and cheap, with infrastructure already in place. Grid Reliability: The region faces few natural disasters, offering consistent uptime. Proximity to East-Coast Fiber: It’s a short hop from Northern Virginia’s data-center corridor — but without the land and permitting congestion. Available Land and Workforce: Industrial zones, existing right-of-ways, and a skilled labor base provide scalability.

In short, Appalachia offers what AI craves most — stable, affordable power and room to grow.

🔋 The Economic and Environmental Balancing Act

Of course, the opportunity comes with tension. Building gigawatt-scale AI campuses and supporting gas production will ignite debates around emissions, water usage, and land rights.

Conference organizers have signaled that these issues will be addressed directly in panels about energy transition, carbon management, and permitting pathways. The presence of both renewable developers and natural-gas operators underscores an emerging pragmatism: AI will need both electrons and evolution.

🏁 A New Kind of Boomtown?

For decades, Appalachia has exported energy to the rest of the nation. This conference hints at a future where it may also host the infrastructure powered by that energy.

If the projections outlined by Gellrich and his colleagues prove accurate, the region could be on the verge of an industrial renaissance — one built not on coal cars or shale rigs alone, but on the data clouds and neural networks of a digital age.

As Gellrich put it, “The next energy boom won’t just power homes — it will power intelligence itself.”

Event Details:

📅 October 16, 2025

📍 Hilton Garden Inn, Pittsburgh/Southpointe

🌐 appaaienergy.com

