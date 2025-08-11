The path to clean energy is often paved with legal gridlock, entrenched utilities, and decades-long debates. But Ann Arbor, Michigan, is rewriting the script. In a recent episode of the Volts podcast, host David Roberts sits down with Missy Stults, the city’s Director of Sustainability & Innovations, to explore an audacious new concept: the Sustainable Energy Utility (SEU).

This model doesn’t seek to topple the incumbent investor-owned utility, DTE, but rather to run alongside it—offering residents an opt-in clean energy service that could accelerate the city toward its 2030 carbon neutrality goal. The conversation blends policy insight, technical know-how, and a dash of political realism—making it a must-listen for anyone tracking the evolving energy landscape.

David Roberts, the voice behind Volts, is no stranger to the energy transition. With nearly two decades of reporting—formerly at Vox and Grist—Roberts has built a reputation for deep, data-backed analysis presented in an engaging, accessible style.

His podcast is a home for climate tech, political strategy, and energy innovation, all discussed with the candor of a reporter who’s been in the trenches.

Missy Stults is the driving force behind Ann Arbor’s A²ZERO plan, a mission to reach carbon neutrality by 2030. As the city’s Director of Sustainability & Innovations, she’s known for bridging the gap between ambitious climate goals and the day-to-day realities of governance.

In this episode, she outlines the SEU as not just a municipal experiment, but a potentially replicable model for other cities trapped in investor-owned utility territories.

Three Main Takeaways from the Conversation

1. Bypassing the Municipalization Roadblock

Key Point: The SEU supplements rather than replaces DTE’s service.

Context: Full municipalization can be a political and legal quagmire, often dragging on for years while clean energy goals gather dust. Ann Arbor’s approach sidesteps that fight, allowing for swift action and giving residents the power to opt in without upending existing infrastructure.

2. Distributed Energy with Microgrid Potential

Key Point: The SEU will focus on distributed solar and battery storage, with the possibility of interconnected microgrids and even shared geothermal in the future.

Context: This creates localized energy resilience—keeping homes and businesses powered during grid outages—and aligns with the growing global push toward decentralized, community-based energy systems.

3. Investor-Owned Utility Curiosity, Not Combat

Key Point: DTE’s initial stance has been more curious than combative.

Context: Instead of opposing the initiative, the incumbent utility appears open to watching the model play out. This opens the door for potential collaboration, signaling that municipal and private utilities might be able to work in tandem toward decarbonization.

Other Noteworthy Insights

The SEU is voluntary , reducing friction from residents resistant to change.

Ann Arbor’s model could become a template for cities worldwide , especially in states where investor-owned utilities dominate.

The episode’s 1 hour 5 minute runtime allows for both policy detail and personal storytelling—keeping it informative without being dry.

Closing Thoughts

This Volts episode captures a rare thing in the energy world: optimism grounded in pragmatism. David Roberts’ skill as a host lies in drawing out the granular details without losing sight of the big picture. Missy Stults, meanwhile, offers a masterclass in municipal innovation—proving that climate ambition doesn’t have to get lost in bureaucratic delay.

For anyone invested in the clean energy transition—whether you’re a policy maker, engineer, activist, or simply an engaged citizen—this conversation offers a fresh lens on how to accelerate change. Ann Arbor’s SEU isn’t just a pilot project; it’s a test of whether cities can take the driver’s seat in shaping their energy futures without waiting for permission.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

The Countdown to the NFL season is here!

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Tommy Boy, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK