ANGEA and Global CCS Institute To Advance Carbon Capture Policy
Partnership heralded as another step in the decarbonization of the Asia Pacific region and a critical component of the world’s path to Net Zero.
The Asia Natural Gas and Energy Association (ANGEA) and Global CCS Institute are partnering on a multi-year program that would help advance policy development for carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology in the Asia Pacific.
Both sides signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that will support three major areas surrounding carbon capture solutions i…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ThisWeekInEnergy.media to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.