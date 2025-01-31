Traffic makes its way through the intersection of Loop 281 and Gilmer Road in Longview on Jan. 24. Credit: Michael Cavazos for The Texas Tribune

When Paul Guidroz heard his East Texas town could build an electric vehicle charging station, he began to think of what it could mean for the local economy.

Drivers traveling along Interstate 20 could pull into town, charge up and give a boost to small businesses, he said.

“They could stop here, get a coffee at one of our local coffee shops or even lunch while they charge their vehicles,” said Guidroz, Longview’s Main Street Coordinator who helps support local businesses.

The town of 83,236 sandwiched between Tyler and Shreveport, Louisiana, is on 56 stops the Texas Department of Transportation, or TxDOT, identified to establish the state’s “Electric Alternative Fuels Corridor.” The corridor is largely paid for by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill signed by President Joe Biden.

The idea of placing federally subsidized charging stations in downtown Longview has not been embraced by all. Texas is the largest exporter of oil and gas in the U.S. And some supporters of the industry see the push for electric vehicles as an assault on the industry — and the people it employs.

President Donald Trump on the campaign trail last year promised to roll back federal programs that advanced electric vehicles and the infrastructure needed to support them. Shortly after he was sworn in, Trump announced a federal energy emergency and took steps to pause any additional funding for clean energy projects.

Bryan McBride, the Longview Metropolitan Planning Organization director, is leading the research and community engagement process to determine where the charging stations dedicated to Longview should be placed.

McBride acknowledged the presidential transition could lead to a shift in national priorities, but said he believes the project will continue as planned.

“That happens with any infrastructure bill,” said McBride two weeks before Trump’s inauguration. “Whatever administration is in there it’s viable that things could change. They could change dramatically.”

Texas aims to use its federal dollars to establish a charging station network to support 1 million electric vehicles with fast charging stations every 50 miles.

Bryan McBride, director of the Longview Metropolitan Planning Organization, speaks about the city's plans to bring a new public EV charging station to Longview. Credit: Michael Cavazos for The Texas Tribune

Texas residents registered nearly 350,000 electric vehicles as of Jan. 28, which represents about 1% of all vehicles in Texas. Most of the electric vehicles in use by Texans are personal cars and trucks, classified 1 and 1A “light duty” vehicles, and are primarily owned by residents in Texas’ largest cities.

Electric vehicle sales have grown over the past few years, however, accounting for 8.7% of total new vehicle sales in the U.S. in the second half of 2024, according to Cox Automotive market insights.

As of Jan. 1, nearly half of the 56 areas identified by the transportation department had begun construction on charging stations, including five in East Texas but outside of Longview’s metropolitan area.

The full effect of Trump’s executive orders during his first week in office remains unclear. Much of the money Congress approved for the infrastructure legislation has already made its way to Texas and is ready to be spent.

It will be difficult for the federal government to claw back that money, said Phillip Martin, the manager of the Environmental Defense Fund’s Zero-emission Truck Initiative in Texas.

Texas, for example, has already allocated more than half of the money earmarked for this project and has plans for the $86.9 million set for 2025. The transportation department will continue to use this funding to work on the corridor“until further directed,” said Laura Butterbrodt, a TxDOT spokesperson.

Likewise, the work in Longview will continue, McBride said. The public has until Jan. 31 to share their thoughts on where the charging stations should be placed.

The feedback will remain valuable regardless of whether the program is halted, McBride said.

Longview Towne Crossing is one of the recommended locations for an EV charging station in Longview. Credit: Michael Cavazos for The Texas Tribune

Robert Wheeler, a local business owner, said in an interview with The Texas Tribune that the corridor is a slap in the face to those in the oil and gas industry, which is vital to his city.

The federal government should not force an ideology on citizens — especially using tax dollars collected from those citizens, he said.

“If a certain amount of money has been taken from our community and it’s been earmarked for a project with which we disagree, we ought to be able to get that money and put it into something else,” Wheeler said.

While the aim of the program is to help boost the electric vehicle market and make long-distance travel easier for owners of such vehicles, several Longview residents are excited about extra exposure.

Longview’s Library Director Jennifer Eldridge sees the charging stations as a way to draw travelers into the little town to get to know it better. She, personally, would love to see the charging stations placed near the library so more people would know about its programs that are available to any Texan.

A Volkswagen ID.4 EV charges at a Longview auto dealership on Monday, Jan. 27. Credit: Michael Cavazos for The Texas Tribune

Regardless of how it works out, McBride wants to see the stations built in Longview because they provide infrastructure residents need and an opportunity for growth.

After the comment period closes, McBride will create a proposal to present to Longview’s Transportation Policy Board on Feb. 19 and then will await their decision that will come in April.

Jess Huff joined the Tribune in 2023 and is based in Lufkin, Texas. She grew up in Utah and has also lived in Arizona and the Netherlands. Her latest adventure brought her to East Texas where she worked for The Lufkin Daily News, leading the publication to numerous awards for investigative reporting in the region. Jess attended Northern Arizona University on a debate scholarship and fell in love with the journalism program after a course on alternative storytelling devices. Her work has been published in the Arizona Daily Sun, The Associated Press, The Lufkin Daily News, Capital & Main and a number of local outlets across Texas.

The Texas Tribune is the only member-supported, digital-first, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

