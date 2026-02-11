In the rugged world of mining and construction, where massive haul trucks and excavators guzzle diesel by the tankerful, decarbonization has long seemed like a distant dream. These sectors, responsible for a significant slice of global emissions, face unique challenges: electrification is often impractical due to remote sites and high power demands, while battery swaps disrupt operations. Enter ammonia cracking—a technology that’s turning heads as a practical, low-carbon alternative. A recent partnership between UK-based AFC Energy and Japanese giant Komatsu is poised to accelerate this shift, integrating ammonia-derived hydrogen into diesel engines with minimal modifications.

This collaboration, announced in February 2026, highlights ammonia’s potential as a hydrogen carrier, offering a scalable path to reduce reliance on fossil fuels in hard-to-abate industries.

The Partnership: A $2 Million Bet on Ammonia-Fueled Engines

AFC Energy, a leader in ammonia-based hydrogen production, has inked a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Komatsu Ltd. and its affiliate, Industrial Power Alliance Ltd. Valued at approximately $2 million and tied to key milestones, the deal focuses on adapting AFC’s proprietary ammonia cracking technology for Komatsu’s industrial internal combustion diesel engines. The goal? To demonstrate that liquid ammonia can fuel these engines with little alteration, creating a new platform for ammonia-powered heavy equipment in mining and construction.

Komatsu, a $43 billion heavyweight in off-highway machinery, sees this as a way to decarbonize its fleets sustainably. “We’re excited to explore ammonia cracking as a means to help our customers reduce emissions and contribute to a sustainable society,” said Taisuke Kusaba, CTO of Komatsu. For AFC Energy, it’s validation of their tech in a massive market. CEO John Wilson noted it aligns with their subsidy-free hydrogen strategy for heavy industry.

The project targets equipment like Komatsu’s HD785 dump trucks, common in mining operations, where diesel accounts for up to 40% of site emissions. By cracking ammonia on-site or on-board, the system produces a hydrogen-rich gas blend that can partially or fully replace diesel, slashing CO2 output while leveraging existing engine designs.

Understanding Ammonia Cracking: The Process Behind the Power

At its core, ammonia cracking is the decomposition of ammonia (NH₃) into hydrogen (H₂) and nitrogen (N₂)—the reverse of the Haber-Bosch synthesis used to produce ammonia. The reaction is endothermic: 2 NH₃ ⇌ N₂ + 3 H₂, requiring heat to proceed.

In practice, the process unfolds in several steps:

Vaporization and Preheating: Liquid ammonia is gasified and heated to 300–500°C. Catalytic Decomposition: The gas passes through a reactor with catalysts like nickel, ruthenium, or iron at 500–900°C. Advanced catalysts lower temperatures for better efficiency. Cooling and Recovery: Hot gases are cooled, with heat recycled to boost overall efficiency. Purification: Residual ammonia is scrubbed, and hydrogen may be separated if needed (though for engines, the H₂-N₂ mix often suffices).

This yields a gas that’s about 75% hydrogen by volume, ideal for blending into diesel engines. AFC’s modular system emphasizes integration with minimal engine tweaks, making it a drop-in solution for sectors like mining.

Energy Demands: Efficient and Economical

One of ammonia cracking’s appeals is its relatively low energy footprint compared to direct hydrogen production. Theoretically, the reaction requires about 0.75–0.88 MWh per ton of ammonia cracked, or 5–6 kWh per kg of H₂ produced.

In real-world systems:

Conventional catalytic crackers consume 1.17–1.76 MWh per ton NH₃ (6.6–10 kWh/kg H₂), with efficiencies of 70–80% thanks to heat recovery.

AFC’s electric-powered tech achieves 9.5 kWh/kg H₂—roughly one-sixth the energy of water electrolysis (50–55 kWh/kg H₂).

Factors like catalyst choice and scale influence costs, but ammonia’s ease of transport (liquid at moderate pressures) makes it cheaper than shipping pure hydrogen. For mining sites, this means on-demand hydrogen without massive infrastructure overhauls.

The Road Ahead: From Prototypes to Widespread Adoption

With the JDA just underway, next steps for AFC and Komatsu include designing the integrated system, testing prototypes, and hitting unspecified milestones over the coming months. AFC’s Hy-5 cracker, a 500 kg/day unit, is slated for deployment by late 2026, offering hydrogen at £10/kg—competitive even without subsidies. Larger industrial crackers, including those developed with Komatsu, could follow, targeting full-scale mining fleets by 2027–2030.

Broader industry trends point to rapid maturation. Pilots like Air Liquide’s Antwerp cracker and Siemens’ UK prototype are scaling up, with efficiency gains expected through better catalysts and designs. Startups like Amogy are pushing 70% more efficient cracking for mining and construction, while UKRI-funded projects explore marine applications that could cross over to off-highway equipment.

By 2050, low-carbon ammonia markets could hit 200 million tons annually, driven by imports to Europe, South Korea, and Japan. Challenges remain—catalyst costs, residual emissions management, and supply chain buildup—but innovations in ammonia cracking could unlock hydrogen’s promise for heavy industry, paving the way for net-zero operations without sacrificing performance.

As Wilson puts it, this is about “commercial hydrogen-to-power solutions” that work today. For energy stakeholders, the message is clear: Ammonia cracking isn’t just a bridge—it’s the highway to a cleaner future.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 40 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies.

This Week In Energy republishes articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

