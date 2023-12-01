Alberta Announces Carbon Capture Incentives
ACCIP will grant up to 12 percent of eligible capital costs to companies adding CCUS to their projects.
The Alberta government introduced a new program Tuesday to increase investment in carbon capture, utilization and storage facilities (CCUS) in the province.
The Alberta Carbon Capture Incentive Program or ACCIP will grant up to 12 percent of eligible capital costs to companies adding CCUS to their projects.
This comes on the heels of the recently announ…
