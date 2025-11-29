The state of Alaska is close to finalizing rules for a program that would allow companies to bury carbon dioxide deep underground, a process known as sequestration.

While sequestration can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by heavy industry, it also would be a boon to the proposed trans-Alaska natural gas pipeline. Many sources of natural gas on the North Slope are mixed with large amounts of carbon dioxide, and that carbon must be separated from the natural gas before shipment.

Venting that carbon dioxide to the atmosphere would notably increase global greenhouse gas emissions, accelerating climate change.

On Tuesday, the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission announced that it had completed draft regulations for the state’s “carbon storage and underground injection” program, which will involve the state taking over regulation of carbon dioxide wells from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The Alaska Legislature passed — and Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed — a law in 2023 that allows the takeover. The initial phases of the project were funded by the Biden administration under a federal grant. Subsequent years are expected to cost the state about $386,000 per year.

Four other states — Louisiana, North Dakota, West Virginia and Wyoming — have already assumed regulatory authority over “class VI wells” used to inject carbon dioxide; state control has tended to permit faster action on carbon sequestration projects.

Alaska’s proposed regulation changes cover 105 pages of technically dense language. One important change: A carbon dioxide well wouldn’t be permitted if it needed to pass through a drinking water aquifer. The state allows exemptions for other types of wells, including some that could later be converted to carbon dioxide wells.

The proposed regulations include clauses that require insurance or bonds to cover the costs of accidents and a requirement that carbon dioxide wells be firmly capped when abandoned.

The AOGCC has scheduled a public hearing on the draft rules for 10 a.m. Jan. 13 at its office in Anchorage. Members of the public interested in participating in person or by teleconference at that meeting should send an email to samantha.coldiron@alaska.gov at least two days before the meeting. Written comments may also be emailed to that address.

When the new regulations are finalized, more work remains for the state. Alaska will have to formally draft its takeover application to the EPA, which will involve another public comment period.

That application will be submitted to the EPA “ASAP after public process,” according to the state’s published timeline, and actually assuming authority over EPA-regulated carbon wells would take another 12-18 months, the state expects.

James Brooks is a longtime Alaska reporter, having previously worked at the Anchorage Daily News, Juneau Empire, Kodiak Mirror and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner. A graduate of Virginia Tech, he is married and has a daughter, owns a house in Juneau and has a small sled dog named Barley. Alaska Beacon is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

