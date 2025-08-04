Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy discusses North Slope development. (CNA photo)

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy discussed Taiwan’s planned purchase of six million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the state during an interview with CNA on Tuesday, with exports expected to begin in 2030.

Under former President Donald Trump’s “unleash the energy” policy and amid reciprocal tariffs, participation in Alaska’s US$44 billion (NT$1.3086 trillion) natural gas pipeline project has become a strategic move for countries seeking tariff concessions.

Taiwan has been more engaged in the project than regional neighbors like Japan and South Korea. In March, CPC Corporation signed a letter of intent to participate, followed by a visit from Presidential Office Secretary-General Pan Meng-an (潘孟安), who traveled to Alaska to attend an energy conference three months later.

“We are moving forward with a purchase agreement with Taiwan for six million tons of natural gas,” said Dunleavy. “Thailand is also making rapid progress, and we hope to soon reach a letter of intent for two million tons.”

Dunleavy said the pipeline project aims to deliver 20 million tons of LNG, with Taiwan’s six-million-ton order marking the largest single sale in its history.

The pipeline will span Alaska — a state roughly 48 times the size of Taiwan — transporting gas from the North Slope to the southern coast for liquefaction and export to Asian markets.

LNG pipeline expected to go through Anchorage. (CNA photo)

According to Taiwan’s import data, the country brought in 21 million metric tons of LNG last year. Of that, 38% came from Australia, 25% from Qatar, and 10% from the US.

Taiwan’s deal with Alaska is also seen as a strategic move. The shipment route via the North Pacific takes just 10 days and avoids chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz and the Strait of Malacca, minimizing geopolitical risk.

In February, Alaska Republican Senator Dan Sullivan said that if Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan all import LNG from Alaska, the US Navy might provide escort services for transport vessels. He also warned that China could pressure Qatar to halt LNG exports to Taiwan and its neighbors in the event of a regional conflict — a move Qatar might comply with, he suggested.

Dunleavy said Glenfarne, the project’s lead developer, sees the pipeline as essential to Alaska’s economic development and long-term energy independence. A stable and affordable energy supply, he added, could help drive further industrial growth.

While Dunleavy did not provide a delivery timeline for the Taiwan deal, experts estimate it could raise Taiwan’s LNG purchases from the US from US$830 million to US$3.6 billion — more than tripling current levels.

