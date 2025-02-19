Alabama Power Plans to Discontinue Third-Party Power Fee
Critics said the fee would discourage the development of third-party renewable energy.
Alabama Power plans to discontinue a fee on third-party power projects that critics said would discourage the development of renewable power.
The utility, the largest producer of electricity in the state, said in a Friday filing with the Alabama Public Service Commission that it planned to end the $0.00193 per kilowatt hour fee charged to third-party com…
