Aker Carbon Capture and MAN Energy Solutions partner on CCUS in North America
The partnership will combine MAN Energy’s CO2 compressor technology with Aker Carbon Capture’s amine technology and carbon capture offerings.
Aker Carbon Capture and MAN Energy Solutions have partnered up to explore both carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) opportunities and CO2 compression uses in the North American market.
Under terms of a Memorandum of Understanding signed today (23rd January), the partnership will combine MAN Energy’s CO2 compressor technology with Aker Carbon C…
