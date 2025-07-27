AI Power, Shale Insights, EV Boats, Stripper Wells and A2ZERO

Here are the special guests, energy experts and community leaders for This Week In Energy July 27 hosted by Jason Spiess:

Joe Sinnott, CEO, Witting Partners, host of The Energy Detox Podcast discuss the growing role of AI, the rising demand for energy it will bring, and the ripple effects across agriculture, compliance, and corporate strategy. Sinnott highlights how these changes are unifying unlikely allies and even attracting protesters from all corners—environmentalists, anti-capitalists, and Trump critics.

The conversation shifts to the Marcellus Shale Coalition’s upcoming Shale Insight Conference in Erie, Pennsylvania, where industry leaders will focus on regional natural gas opportunities. Sinnott emphasizes the importance of breakout conversations and leadership development at these events.

Sinnott also shares insights from a recent leadership off-site he facilitated in Montana, highlighting how in-person interactions remain vital for driving real results and translating vision into action.

Missy Stults, Ann Arbor’s director of sustainability & innovations the architect behind Ann Arbor's audacious plan to achieve carbon neutrality.

Ann Arbor, Michigan, is pursuing an ambitious plan, called A2ZERO, to achieve community-wide carbon neutrality by 2030. This plan involves creating a new, sustainable energy utility to supplement the existing power provider, DTE Energy, and focusing on seven key areas: power, buildings, transportation, land use, materials, resilience, and cross-cutting initiatives like equity and reporting.

Ann Arbor is establishing a "sustainable energy utility" (SEU) that will offer residents clean, local power in addition to what DTE Energy provides. This approach aims to bypass the traditional utility monopoly and allow for a faster transition to renewable energy.

The plan includes transitioning the city's electricity grid to 100% renewable energy sources. Ann Arbor is encouraging the electrification of appliances and vehicles, shifting away from fossil fuels like gasoline, diesel, and natural gas.

A significant goal is to reduce the number of miles traveled by vehicles by at least 50%.

Arc CEO Mitch Lee explains why the jump from gas-powered boats to electric boats is even bigger, in terms of quality and user experience, than the jump from gas-powered cars to EVs. Here is part of the interview:

Mitch Lee It's one of those very obvious ideas that is dominated by execution risk rather than market risk or technology risk. I mean, electric boats just make way more sense than gas boats. You could talk to somebody driving an F-350 and they'd still say, "Yeah, electric boats make more sense." Because gas boats are a nightmare to maintain, a nightmare to keep running reliably. They're super expensive to operate. They're loud. You can't hear yourself think, much less hear the person surfing behind you. David Roberts I mean, they're sort of legendarily a misery to own. Right. There's a whole kind of mythology around it. Mitch Lee Absolutely. There are all these phrases in the industry, like, "The best days of a boat owner's life are the day they buy it and the day they sell it." David Roberts Yes, yes. Mitch Lee I really think the analogy to automotive undersells the opportunity because gas cars are pretty good at what they do. They are quiet, they're reliable, they're fuel efficient, they're inexpensive. They are the benefactors of 100 years of these giant automotive companies pouring money into R&D and refining that machine. That is not the marine industry today. David Roberts You know, there are companies out there doing this, and there have been for a good while. What did you find when you looked out at the market, what did you find lacking? Mitch Lee The way that the industry has evolved looks different than automotive. Pretty much anyone can make a boat. You have hobbyists that make boats in their garages and kind of strap on an outboard, and you have yourself a boat. David Roberts Right. I guess there are not the same legal hurdles to get it, you know, out on the road or out on the water, I guess. Mitch Lee Exactly. So it's a low barrier to entry. And what that ends up translating to is a lot of different boat builders out there. You almost get this commodity market where a lot of people are using the same sorts of outboards or the same sorts of motors, the same sorts of components off the shelf. And what that means is that in a commodity market like that, or a market that's differentiated largely by brand rather than technology, you don't have a lot of spare money to pour back into R&D to make all of this stuff better. What happened in the past, call it eight years or so, is that there's been a paradigm shift. Something that was not previously possible is now possible thanks to the automotive industry. So the automotive industry has been reaching incredible scale with the electrification of cars. And that has established supply chains for things like batteries and high-voltage power electronics and all the different things that you need to go make an electric vehicle possible, you can in some respects buy off the shelf. Now, there's a giant asterisk around that, but the supply chains now exist that as a boat company, you don't necessarily need to go pour tens of millions of dollars into R&D to get a product to market.

Warren Martin, Kansas Strong, explains how the Big Beautiful Bill impacts small operators in the oil and gas industry.

highlighting key initiatives and concerns impacting the oil and gas industry—particularly in Kansas.

Warren Martin discusses Kansas Strong’s major Summer 2025 media campaign, focused on reframing the energy conversation away from politics and toward human impact. The campaign includes:

A mini-documentary produced by Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid that aired on over 170 public television stations.

A radio campaign with Glenn Beck titled “Our Oil is Good,” designed to emphasize oil’s crucial role in modern life and promote an honest, values-driven dialogue about energy.

A series of local radio interviews across Kansas, where Martin provides real-time, news-reactive commentary that offers listeners insight into how energy decisions affect their daily lives and votes.

Resources and downloads for the campaign are available at OurOilIsGood.com.

Martin devotes significant attention to stripper wells, which produce 15% of U.S. oil and are a backbone of Kansas’ energy sector. These marginal wells are primarily operated by small, independent producers, not major corporations.

He warns that recent federal legislation—referred to sarcastically as the “One Big Beautiful Bill” (OBBB)—favors corporate energy and brings new costs through ESG-style tracking and carbon metrics. He draws parallels to the collapse of the newspaper industry during the digital shift, expressing concern that small oil operators may be similarly driven out by unmanageable regulation and cost burdens.

Key points on stripper wells:

They’re not replaceable by major companies if shut down.

Their loss would eliminate 15% of U.S. oil output, threatening national energy security.

Kansas is especially vulnerable, as stripper wells dominate its production.

Martin calls for urgent reform in regulatory frameworks to lower costs and preserve small operators, who he sees as the “heart and soul of the industry.”

This Week In Energy will air across 22 radio stations this weekend and drop on podcast Saturday morning.



This Week In Energy is a weekly newsmagazine radio podcast which qualifies for FCC mandated Public Affairs time. This Week In Energy addresses issues of public interest, such as safety, education, poverty, environment, mental health, and/or employment.

All Energy Has A Purpose And We Are All Energy!

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

