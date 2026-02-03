ABB signed an agreement with Texas-based geothermal systems company Fervo Energy to supply advanced motor control solutions for the Cape Station geothermal project in Southwest Utah. The companies expect Cape Station to become the world’s largest next-generation geothermal development by installed capacity.

The companies said Cape Station would deliver carbon-free power to the grid by late 2026, with plans to add approximately 100 MW by early 2027 and 400 MW thereafter.

Fervo Energy plans to use advanced drilling techniques to drill horizontal wells in geothermal reservoirs, allowing multiple wells from a single well pad. The company anticipates this approach will reduce surface footprint, minimize drilling risks and unlock previously inaccessible geothermal resources.

Under the agreement, ABB will deliver a package of medium voltage motor control equipment, including more than 80 drives that will manage a significant amount of horsepower of critical equipment.

ABB’s scope of supply also includes medium voltage motors, generators, low voltage motor control centers, medium voltage switchgear and prefabricated eHouses designed to house the well pad drive systems and associated electrical infrastructure.

All Energy Has A Purpose And We Are All Energy!

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

Catch your favorite players teeing off and stream the PGA Tour on CBS live with the Paramount+ Premium plan.

Hit the green at historic venues and watch golf’s best competing for massive prizes. From the Farmers Insurance Open to the FedEx Cup Playoffs, don’t miss a moment.

Stream the PGA Tour on CBS live with the Paramount+ Premium plan. Watch now!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK