The national average for a gallon of gas dropped a penny since last week to $3.11 thanks in part to softer oil prices. Some drivers could see fluctuations at the pump due to markets and retailers reacting to news of tariffs and the transition to summer-grade gasoline, which is more expensive to produce.

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same at 34 cents.

For the complete report, including the latest EIA data, gas and EV charging price trends, and oil market dynamics, please visit: https://gasprices.aaa.com/gas-prices-shift-into-neutral-thanks-to-lower-cost-of-oil/

Today’s national average for a gallon of gas is $3.11, 2 cents lower than a month ago and 27 cents lower than a year ago.

Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI dropped $1.95 to settle at $66.31 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories increased by 3.6 million barrels from the previous week. At 433.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 4% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Quick Gas and Electricity Stats

Gas

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($4.74), Hawaii ($4.54), Washington ($4.11), Nevada ($3.79), Oregon ($3.73), Alaska ($3.43), Arizona ($3.38), Pennsylvania ($3.28), Illinois ($3.21), and Washington, DC ($3.21).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Mississippi ($2.64), Kentucky ($2.69), South Carolina ($2.70), Tennessee ($2.71), Louisiana ($2.71), Texas ($2.73), Alabama ($2.74), Oklahoma ($2.76), North Carolina ($2.76), and Arkansas ($2.77).

Electric

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Hawaii (56 cents), West Virginia (47 cents), Montana (45 cents), Idaho (42 cents), Tennessee (42 cents), Arkansas (42 cents), New Hampshire (42 cents), South Carolina (42 cents), Kentucky (41 cents), and Alaska (41 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (22 cents), Maryland (25 cents), Missouri (25 cents), Nebraska (26 cents), Delaware (29 cents), Iowa (29 cents), Michigan (29 cents), Utah (29 cents), Texas (30 cents), and North Dakota (31 cents).

Drivers can find current gas and electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

Don't miss out! Stream College Basketball on CBS live with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK