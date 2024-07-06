Carbon offsets have become a significant tool in the global effort to combat climate change. Over the past six decades, this mechanism has evolved from its nascent stages to a complex and sometimes controversial system involving governments, businesses, and environmental organizations.

1960s: The Conceptual Foundation

The idea of carbon offsets dates back to the 1960s when early discussions about greenhouse gases and their impact on climate began. Scientists and environmentalists started to explore ways to mitigate emissions by investing in projects that could reduce or absorb CO2, laying the groundwork for future offset initiatives.

Ronald H Coase publishes his seminal paper, "The Problem of Social Cost", which assigns property rights to pollution and argues that "arbitrage" between actors in a market with low transaction costs can result in efficient environmental solutions. Thirty years later, Coase rued that his work had been widely misunderstood, stating that “its influence on economic analysis has been less beneficial than I had hoped”.

1970s-1980s: The First Projects

In the 1970s and 1980s, the first practical attempts at carbon offsetting were made. These early projects focused primarily on forestry and conservation efforts. A notable example was an avoided deforestation project initiated as part of a climate, energy, and pollution program by the World Resources Institute.

In 1975, facing backlash from industry and economists for its “command and control” clean-air regulations during oil-price shocks, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) investigates the option of sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions offsets for oil, gas and steel industries, in response to many states being unable to meet the deadline for national air quality standards. It introduces an emissions trading system in 1977 that allows emissions from new sources to be offset by reductions from existing sources and later allowed for states to bank “excess” emissions reductions.



The amendments, according to EPA administrator Douglas M Costle, “will permit expanded use of coal while maintaining protection of the public health…and provide an acceptable schedule for continued future reduction in emissions from automobiles”.

In 1977, physicist Freeman Dyson publishes, "Can We Control the Carbon Dioxide in the Atmosphere" in the journal Energy, suggesting “it should be possible in the case of a world-wide emergency” to plant enough trees and fast-growing plants to halt annual increase in emissions. He suggests this as a stopgap and not a permanent solution. (Dyson later became notorious for falsely claiming that human-caused global warming was, “on the whole, good”.

A satellite map shows the total ozone above the Antarctic region in 1983. Image: NASA/Wikimedia Commons

In 1987, The Montreal Protocol allows for limited emissions trading. The US, Europe, Canada, New Zealand and Singapore set up markets in tradeable permits and production quotas for chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and other ozone-depleting substances.

A year later, Applied Energy Services approaches World Resources Institute (WRI) for advice on how to mitigate the climate impacts of its coal plants. WRI recommends that AES should fund an agroforestry project to plant 52m trees, slow local deforestation in Guatemala and offset the emissions of its first coal plant in Thames, Connecticut. This is the first-ever land-based carbon-offset project.

In 1989, David Pearce, Anil Markandya and Edward Barbier publish a report called "Blue for a Green Economy". Prepared for the UK’s Department of the Environment (DoE), it suggests how different forms of pollution can be costed and how governments can construct taxation systems and market instruments to fund the cleanup of environmental damage. The report serves as a launchpad for an influential white paper that is considered the Conservative party’s first serious engagement with a green agenda.

1990s: Institutionalization and Growth

The 1990s marked significant growth and formalization of carbon offsets. The Kyoto Protocol of 1997 was a major milestone, establishing legally binding targets for greenhouse gas emissions for developed countries and introducing mechanisms like the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM). This allowed countries to earn carbon credits through projects that reduced emissions in developing nations.

Spurred by the work of Project 88, the US EPA under the Bush administration legislates amendments to its Clean Air Act that allow for emissions-trading of sulphur dioxide (SO2). Implemented in phases, it places a national cap on emissions and allocates “allowances” to industries to emit (in tonnes of SO2), based on their actual fuel use between 1985-87. The “successful” SO2 market becomes the basis for the US bid for the inclusion of emissions-trading in the Kyoto Protocol.

In an article titled, “Greenhouse gas emission offsets: a global warming insurance policy”, Sheryl Sturges of US utility and power company AES sums up the company’s foray into forest offsets by suggesting that CO2 emission offsets could be “one way to preserve coal and gas as fuel options while mitigating any adverse global climate change effects they may have”.

In 1997, The Kyoto Protocol introduces three different “flexible mechanisms” for nations to engage in carbon-trading. These are: emissions-trading between countries with binding targets; the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM), where developed countries can buy credits from projects in developing countries; and Joint Implementation (JI), where developed countries can get credits from projects carried out in other developed countries.

In 1999, a group of companies and business associations – including Transalta, BP, Rio Tinto, Mitsubishi, KPMG, Norsk Hydro and the Emissions Trading Association of Australia – form the Internatinal Emissions Trading Association (IETA), the first “purely business” group dedicated to pricing and trading greenhouse gas reductions. One year later, the group publishes the first voluntary carbon-market standards, to help companies looking to voluntarily offset their emissions and demonstrate corporate responsibility.

2000s: Market Expansion and Criticism

The 2000s saw the rapid expansion of the carbon offset market. Many businesses and governments began to invest in offset projects, ranging from renewable energy to reforestation. However, this period also brought criticism and controversy. Issues such as the accuracy of emission reductions, additionality (whether projects would have happened anyway), and the potential for fraud began to surface.

In 2002, to meet the EU’s Kyoto commitments and national targets, the UK becomes the first government to introduce an economy-wide emissions trading scheme with a five-year lifespan. Individual firms are required to commit to a specific level of emissions cuts in 2006, in exchange for a subsidy per tonne of emissions below that level.

In 2005, the discussion on reducing emissions from deforestation (REDD) begins at COP11 in Montreal, under a proposal put forward by Papua New Guinea and Costa Rica.

The protests came back in 2008, however, it was the first-ever widely publicised protests against carbon-offsetting, Plane Stupid campaigners hand over a parcel of herring – to symbolise a red herring – to senior staff at the offset company Climate Care in Oxford, UK. Protestor liken offsetting to “being a member of the RSPCA then going home and kicking a dog”. The incident marks one of the first specific protests against offsetting.

Later in 2008, the value of global carbon markets soar 84% to $118bn amid a global financial crisis, with the EU’s allowances accounting for 80% and CDM credits 13% of the value. The "carbon rush" in Kyoto’s first commitment period means that offset markets begin to see more scrutiny.

2010s: Refinement and Regulation

In response to criticism, the 2010s focused on refining carbon offset methodologies and improving transparency and accountability. Standards like the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) and the Gold Standard were developed to ensure higher quality and reliability of offsets. Despite these improvements, skepticism about the efficacy and ethics of offsetting persisted.

In 2012, markets go into “carbon panic” mode as CDM credit prices drop to less than $3 per tonne of CO2 in response to oversupply. This is largely due to the EU stopping the purchase and use of industrial gas credits and Japan deciding against buying credits, in the aftermath of the Fukushima disaster. Trade in CDM credits collapses just five years after the mechanism’s launch, while developed countries face criticism for “hot-air laundering” credits generated in other developed countries.

In 2015, the Paris Agreement, reached by nations at the COP21 climate summit, contains Article 6, which covers “voluntary cooperation” to help countries meet their climate goals. This includes two “market-based” approaches that set the stage for two new avenues by which all countries can trade offsets with each other.

Catherine McKenna, Canada’s former climate minister and chair of the UN secretary-general’s High-level Expert Group on Net-Zero Commitments. Credit: Dominika Zarzycka / Alamy Stock Photo

2020s: Current Challenges and Future Prospects

A 2022 report by the UN high-level group on the net-zero commitments of non-state actors calls for “zero tolerance for net-zero greenwashing”. It warns companies against buying cheap, low-integrity credits instead of making immediate emissions cuts, while asking the voluntary carbon market to respect human rights and consult affected Indigenous and local communities “responsible for the stewardship of…ecosystems used for offsetting projects”.

Today, carbon offsets are both a popular and contentious tool in the fight against climate change. They are used extensively by corporations aiming to achieve net-zero emissions. However, recent reports have highlighted ongoing issues with the credibility and impact of some offset projects, calling for more stringent oversight and better verification methods.

The future of carbon offsets will likely involve greater regulatory scrutiny and a push for more effective and equitable climate solutions.

Article written by Jason Spiess. Spiess has over 39 years of media experience from being the host to the publisher to an editor to the executive producer to having principal ownership in several media companies.

Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs and podcasts that carry a radio network that spans five states and two countries, as well as worldwide through iHeart and other podcast platforms, as well as a professional social media audience of over 400K followers.

In addition to his newsradio programs and industry podcasts, Spiess is a regular contributor to many industry publications, newspapers and news websites.

Spiess is a full-time father, cancer survivor, environmentalist, author and graduate of North Dakota State University. Spiess also operates an off-the-grid office integrating sustainable solutions, including the best practices with an Industrial Forest and Digital Diversity.

JOIN THE CARBON CONVERSATION TODAY!

The Carbon Conversation is dedicated to advancing the complex carbon conversation regarding emissions, capture, transportation, storage and grid impact.

The Carbon Conversation brings sustainable stakeholders and energy enthusiasts together that wish to capture CO2 emissions safely and transport the CO2 via pipelines, and other safeways, allowing the captured CO2 to be permanently stored in deep underground formations.



The Carbon Conversation encourages productive discussions and diverse dialogue - both pro and con - everyone’s voice will be heard in order to find a positive path forward for all parties concerned.