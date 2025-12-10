At the recent annual CO₂ Conference, a senior official from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) urged stakeholders in the Permian Basin to accelerate work on carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) — especially efforts that pair capture with Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR).

According to DOE’s assistant secretary for hydrocarbons and geothermal energy, the region’s practitioners are being called on to collaborate closely with policymakers to overcome technical and regulatory barriers.

Why CCUS-EOR is Gaining Momentum — and Why It Matters

Economic Opportunity and “Lowest Carbon Intensity” Oil

Supporters of CCUS-EOR argue that injecting captured CO₂ into existing oil reservoirs not only boosts oil recovery but yields a form of crude with lower carbon intensity — potentially the “lowest-carbon oil produced in the world,” per advocates.

This approach could make otherwise inaccessible oil reserves economically viable, tapping “stranded” resources and supporting long-term regional production.

The Permian’s Geological and Historical Advantage

The Permian Basin is often cited as especially well-suited for CCUS and EOR — not only because of its deep subsurface geology but also due to decades of industry experience with CO₂-based oil recovery.

In fact, many of the existing CO₂ injection operations stem from long-standing practices, giving the region a “head start” relative to other basins.

Counterpoints and Complexities

Despite the optimism, CCUS-EOR remains controversial — in part because it blurs the line between climate-mitigation and traditional fossil-fuel production.

While injecting CO₂ underground reduces emissions from industrial sources, the oil produced by EOR still ends up combusted, releasing CO₂. Observers note that the net climate impact depends heavily on assumptions about whether that oil displaces conventional production or simply adds to global consumption.

Operational data suggest not all CO₂-permitted wells in the Permian are actively injecting — raising questions about whether pipeline infrastructure or supply of CO₂ may constrain expansion.

Moreover, some environmental advocates argue that focusing on CCUS-EOR may prolong reliance on fossil fuels, potentially delaying investments in zero-carbon energy sources.

What This Means for the Energy Landscape

The DOE’s renewed call to action signals a broader shift: CCUS — once a niche technical option — is now being framed as a central pillar of domestic energy strategy. For regions like the Permian Basin, that could mean billions in investment, revival of aging fields, and the emergence of a new industry centered on carbon management.

At the same time, the growing prominence of CCUS-EOR underscores a deeper tension in energy policy: can fossil-fuel extraction and climate mitigation truly be reconciled?

Whether CCUS-EOR becomes a bridge to a lower-carbon future — or a mechanism for extending fossil-fuel dependence — may hinge on how regulators, industry and communities weigh short-term gains against long-term climate goals.

Looking Ahead

As CCUS-EOR efforts expand, expect to see increased scrutiny over:

How much CO₂ is permanently stored vs. reinjected or lost,

Whether oil recovered via EOR serves as a replacement for conventional oil or simply adds to overall consumption,

The regulatory framework governing injection wells and CO₂ transport,

And how community and environmental stakeholders respond to a mixed energy/climate proposal.

The coming years could determine whether the Permian Basin becomes a blueprint for “carbon-aware fossil fuel” — or a cautionary tale about the limits of combining traditional oil production with decarbonization ambitions.

All Energy Has A Purpose and We Are All Energy!

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.