Happy Monday energy enthusiasts and market watchers — this is your daily echoes of energy with a look at what happened today in energy history, covering June 21st through June 23rd. I’m your host, bringing clarity where kilowatts and capital intersect.

Let’s drill into the archives.

June 23, 1921 – Gulf Oil Begins Commercial Oil Shipping from Venezuela

Gulf Oil began transporting oil commercially from the Lake Maracaibo basin, placing Venezuela on the world energy map. By mid-century, Venezuela was OPEC’s crown jewel.

This event marked the beginning of a long era of foreign oil dependence and petrodollar politics.

June 23, 1938 – Patent Filed for the Modern Lithium Battery Concept

Though lithium-ion batteries wouldn't become commercially viable until the 1990s, an early foundational patent was filed this week in 1938.

Today, lithium batteries power everything from smartphones to electric grids—and wars for supply lines are being fought over lithium in Latin America and Africa.

June 21, 1954 — Nuclear Power Lights Up History

On this day in 1954, the Soviet Union flipped the switch on the world’s first civilian nuclear power plant in Obninsk, about 100 kilometers southwest of Moscow. The Obninsk Nuclear Power Plant marked a new era, generating 5 megawatts of electric power — modest by today’s standards, but revolutionary then.

This wasn’t just a feat of engineering — it was geopolitical theater. The USSR signaled it could harness the atom for peace, not just for bombs. That message echoed across the Atlantic and spurred the U.S. to accelerate its own Atoms for Peace program, leading to today’s global nuclear energy infrastructure.

June 21, 1989 — The U.S. Hydrogen Push Begins

Flash forward 35 years — to a quieter, but deeply important moment in energy policy. On June 21, 1989, the U.S. Department of Energy launched the Hydrogen Research and Development Act, pushing hydrogen as a clean fuel alternative. Though hydrogen was still more theory than throughput at the time, this act laid the foundation for today’s green hydrogen race, especially amid growing demand for decarbonized industrial processes and zero-emission heavy transport.

Today, hydrogen is being reimagined — not just as a fuel cell fix for passenger cars, but as a core energy carrier for steelmaking, ammonia production, and long-duration grid storage.

June 22, 1977 — The Birth of the U.S. Department of Energy

Just one year into the post-oil shock reality, President Jimmy Carter announced the creation of the U.S. Department of Energy on June 22, 1977 — a consolidation of over 50 agencies and programs, all aimed at bringing some order to America’s chaotic energy policy.

What began as a crisis-response agency has grown into a $40 billion juggernaut. Its reach now includes nuclear security, clean tech investment, and a sprawling network of national laboratories. Today, the DOE is a key player in everything from geothermal innovation to carbon capture and storage — and a significant backer of both fossil fuel modernization and renewable deployment.

June 23, 1988 — The Climate Alarm Rings on Capitol Hill

One of the most pivotal days in the energy narrative — June 23, 1988 — when NASA climatologist Dr. James Hansen testified before the U.S. Senate that the “greenhouse effect has been detected, and it is changing our climate now.”

His testimony marked the moment climate science collided head-on with public energy policy. This became a turning point for environmental investment and fossil fuel scrutiny. In the years that followed, government grants began funding biomass research, geothermal mapping, and more aggressive coal emissions studies.

The pressure on the fossil fuel sector has only intensified, leading to divestment movements, ESG pressures, and now a race to reframe oil and gas companies as "energy companies" — increasingly diversified and investing in everything from renewable natural gas to carbon offset portfolios.

June 23, 1972 – President Nixon Signs the Clean Water Act (Amended Version)

While originally vetoed on October 18, 1972 and then overridden by Congress, June 23 marked a key draft amendment's passage aimed at regulating the discharge of pollutants into U.S. waters. The law would go on to shape how energy companies managed waste, especially coal plants, oil refineries, and pipelines that interacted with waterways.

June 23, 1995 – “Apollo 13” Hits No. 1 at the Box Office

Though released earlier in April, it reclaimed the No. 1 spot this week. The film’s depiction of a damaged fuel cell and the astronauts’ ingenuity spotlighted the fragile balance of energy, engineering, and survival.

June 23, 2010 – Texas Power Grid Reaches Near-Crisis Amid Summer Heat Wave

ERCOT issued rolling blackout warnings on this date due to record heat and surging A/C demand. The grid held… barely. The same vulnerabilities would explode into the national consciousness in 2021 during Winter Storm Uri.

Birthday Wishes - Wilhelm Ostwald (Born June 23, 1853) – German chemist and Nobel laureate. Ostwald’s research in catalysis laid foundational work for chemical engineering processes used in oil refining and gas-to-liquid technologies. He also helped quantify energy efficiency in physical systems—an early energy systems thinker before the term even existed.

One More - Geothermal’s Quiet Advance

Let’s not overlook a June milestone with global reach: June is the traditional month when Iceland’s Hellisheiði Geothermal Plant reaches peak production. Completed in phases, its capacity today exceeds 300 megawatts thermal and 133 megawatts electric — making it one of the largest geothermal plants in the world.

It’s a testament to how geological stability meets economic volatility. While geothermal is geographically limited, its potential for baseload clean power is massive — especially in energy-hungry markets looking for 24/7 renewables without the storage challenge.

In Summary

From nuclear launches to hydrogen’s early legislative steps, from the institutional birth of the DOE to climate science taking the Senate floor — June 21st to 23rd reminds us that energy isn’t just about what we burn or build, it’s about how societies choose to power progress.

On this day, history reminds us all: Energy isn’t just a commodity — it’s a decision.

That’s a wrap for today’s This Day In Energy — where the past charges the present.

