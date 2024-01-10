8 Rivers Announces Cormorant Clean Energy Project, the First Commercial Deployment of 8RH2 Ultra-Low Carbon Hydrogen Technology
Cormorant will produce an estimated 880,000 tons of ammonia and capture more than 1.4MM tons of CO2 annually, with a >99% CO2 capture rate.
The ultra-low-carbon ammonia production facility located in Port Arthur, Texas will produce an estimated 880,000 tons of ammonia per year and accelerate decarbonization of transportation, industrial processes, and agriculture across the Gulf Coast region.
8 Rivers Capital, LLC, a world-leading decarbonization technology developer, announced today it is d…
