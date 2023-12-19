7RCC Files First ESG and Carbon Credit Bitcoin ETF with Gemini as Custodian
Headlines like that are the reason for the Carbon Conference and Energy Exposition 2024 Las Vegas.
7RCC Global, a firm providing ESG investors with access to blockchain and digital asset investments through ETFs, has filed a spot Bitcoin ETF application with carbon credits with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
It will hold 80% Bitcoin and 20% carbon credits futures, becoming the first with environmental-focused offering.
ESG-focused …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ThisWeekInEnergy.media to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.